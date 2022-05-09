Metro State University hosts first AAPI Small Business Expo

"We wanted to do something that could uplift businesses to help support each other, share knowledge, and resources," said John Yang, the expo chair.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The state’s first Asian American Pacific Islander Small Business Expo kicks off Saturday, May 14th!

It's being hosted by the Minnesota Hmong Chamber of Commerce and it's partners. John Yang is the chair of the chamber as well as the chair for the business expo.

"Through the pandemic, COVID, civil unrest, I think the AAPI businesses especially have taken a big hit from that and we wanted to do something that could uplift businesses to help support each other share knowledge and resources," Yang said.

Yang said when they're able to help their own community first, then they can be in a better position to help the larger community. He also said it goes without saying that all are welcome because this is about unity.

"Many, many of our partners are not within the AAPI community but this shows that it's about diversity and inclusion," Yang said. "When we all come together we can do big things."

The expo will be at Metro State University in Saint Paul on Saturday. It goes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is a $10 entrance fee and students are free with a student I.D. Among the expo highlights include more than 70 exhibitors, a job fair, workshops, networking opportunities and even scholarship and prize giveaways.

KARE11 Sunrise Anchor Gia Vang will emcee most of the day's events.

May is also Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month.