What's next for anti-abortion groups in Minnesota?

Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life's focus could be summed up in two words: November election.

MINNEAPOLIS — Last week, KARE 11 took you to one of the seven clinics in Minnesota which provide abortion procedures.

They told us they've seen about a 10% increase in calls since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and are seeing more patients from states like Wisconsin and South Dakota, where abortion is no longer legal.

But what about groups in Minnesota who are against abortion? How has their work changed?

We spoke to Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL).

The group does outreach, for instance talking with people at county fairs about other options to having an abortion.

But one of the group's primary focuses is on legislation that would make getting a legal abortion more difficult, and supporting candidates at the state level who are anti-abortion.

While abortion remains legal in Minnesota following Roe's fall, MCCL told KARE 11 that since Roe was overturned they've seen more momentum for their cause. Their biggest focus now is the upcoming election.

"Whatever avenue you take, whether we're talking about a constitutional amendment, or putting more justices on the Minnesota Supreme Court who will overturn Doe v Gomez... all of those avenues require electing pro-life people to office. So that's kind of the bottom line at this point," said MCCL Communications Director, Paul Stark.

Doe v Gomez is the 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling which decided the Minnesota state constitution protects abortion.

For that to change, it would take putting justices on the current court who are willing to overturn it or electing more lawmakers who are against abortion, and could put the question of abortion on the ballot as a constitutional amendment.