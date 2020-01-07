Minnesota affordable insulin act goes into effect as last-minute lawsuit filed

The Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act is now law, but the fight over insulin costs may not be over.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan will hold a press conference Wednesday to celebrate a new law that makes insulin more affordable for Minnesotans suffering from diabetes.

The Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act is named after a Minneapolis man who died at 26 years old after rationing his insulin. He couldn't afford the $1,300 per month needed for treatment and testing supplies.

The new safety net program allows qualifying patients who have fewer than seven days worth of insulin on hand to purchase a one-time, 30-day supply for $35 or less.

The bill was signed into law in April, but apparently the fight isn't over. Just hours before the law went into effect, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America filed a lawsuit, claiming the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act violates the Constitution.

"The state of Minnesota is forcing insulin manufacturers to give their product to state residents for free, without any compensation from Minnesota in return," the trade group's website says.