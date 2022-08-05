Alice in Wonderland-themed immersive cocktail experience opens downtown Minneapolis

While most shows are for ages 21 and older, family-friendly shows where no alcohol is served are offered a few times a month.

MINNEAPOLIS — Whether you're an Alice in Wonderland fanatic or just like your fill of fantasy, there's a new experience in the North Loop that might be your cup of (spiked) tea. Now through Oct. 23, Stilheart Distillery and Cocktail Lounge is offering an immersive theatrical experience on their lower level.

The Alice is a 90-minute dinner theater type of experience. Except instead of dinner, you'll be served cocktails from a teapot and sugar cookies that say "eat me," a nod to the tall tale.

The lower level of Stilheart has been transformed into a fairytale forest complete with larger-than-life colorful mushrooms and greenery dangling among sparkling lights on the ceiling, where you'll see Alice's legs poking through as if she's about to fall right into the experience.

There are multiple shows per day, Wednesday through Sunday. While most shows are for ages 21 and older, there are a few family-friendly shows a month where no alcohol is served. Adults who come to any show will also be offered nonalcoholic options.

Rosie Westphal, one of the show's actors, says the show begins with improv, and then guests are guided to solve riddles by the Cheshire Cat. Solving the riddles allows guests to find the necessary "potions" to make the "magic tea" - a vodka-based drink with dry ice, to emulate teapot steam.

Westphal says over the course of the 90-minutes, guests will be offered three drinks. Tickets cost $47 for the traditional show, and $43 for the family-friendly show.

"We get a lot of Alice in Wonderland Fanatics," Westphal says. "We get a lot of people dressed up head-to-toe."

Westphal says with the exception of the family-friendly show, guests can expect "adult humor."

She also admits that as an interactive improv show, sometimes guests can be a "tough crowd," especially if they're not comfortable playing along.

But she says the uniqueness of the experience leaves most guests thoroughly entertained, and many walk through their doors due to word of mouth.

