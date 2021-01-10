Friday marks the deadline for Allina Health employees to be vaccinated

All workers must have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine or they risk being terminated.

MINNEAPOLIS — As of Friday, October 1 all employees, volunteers, students and contracted staff with Allina Heath are required to have at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Allina said when this mandate was put into place in August, around 73% of employees were already vaccinated.

“The entire Allina Health team has been exceptional in rising to the challenges over the past year and a half,” said John Misa, MD, vice president and clinical officer of Allina Health in a statement. “Ensuring that our employees are vaccinated not only sends an important signal to the community that we embrace safety, but that we continue to take every possible step to bring about the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Allina cites rising cases of the delta variant as one of the factors in their mandate, as well as a commitment to the health of their patients.

There are limited exemptions for medical or religious reasons.