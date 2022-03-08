Dog dies after attacking police and animal control after getting loose

Two stray dogs roaming near the 6700 block of 65th in Brooklyn Park were disrupting power company employees, and one attacked when authorities responded.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One dog is dead and another was captured after an attack on both an animal control officer and a Brooklyn Park police officer.

Animal control was dispatched to the 6700 block of 65th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park Wednesday on reports that two stray dogs were disrupting power company employees.

When the animal control officer attempted to corral the dogs one of them lashed out and injured the officer's leg. BPPD officers and paramedics were called in to assist, and when they arrived the same dog attacked a responding officer.

The officer discharged his weapon, striking and killing the dog.

Notification - On 08/03/22 at about 4:24 P.M, an animal control officer from the Brooklyn Park Police Department responded to the 6700 block of 65th for a report of stray dogs in the neighborhood. The dogs were repor... More info: https://t.co/4JBMiDuwpB — Brooklyn Park Police (@BPPD) August 4, 2022

The dog that was shot is being tested for rabies and other diseases and both the BPPD officer and animal control officer are expected to be okay.

Investigators learned the dogs reportedly jumped a fence out of their yard before the attack. Police say the incident remains under investigation.

