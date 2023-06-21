App to help kids get free meals all summer

Some kids don't have easy access to food during the summer months, but a local non-profit is saying "wait... there's an app for that!"

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday, June 21 is the first official day of summer and although it's an exciting time now that school is out, some kids don't have easy access to food.

Hunger Impact Partners, a local nonprofit, created a free app with support from the Minnesota Department of Education to ensure that children 18 and under have access to free food this summer.

All they have to do is download the Free Meals 4 Kids app.

"We created the app to connect children to meal sites because a lot of communities created summer feeding programs, but there was sort of a disconnect so we bridged the gap to solve the problem of accessibility," said Katharine Lucas with Hunger Impact Partners.

The Free Meals for Kids app is simple to use. Just download it from the app store and it will then use your location to show you the closest food site to you.

It tells you what's on the menu, and what times they are serving. Children 18 and under just need to show up and they'll get free lunch.

Hunger Impact Partners has 700 participating food sites across the state right now and growing.

