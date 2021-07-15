Is it worth the time and money to make DIY improvements before selling your home?

If buyers are willing to make an offer on a house without having an inspection, is it worth the time and money to make simple improvements before you sell?

MINNEAPOLIS — You've heard it time and time again, that housing markets locally and across the country are hot right now.

Some people are so eager to buy that they're skipping inspections and in some cases, buying a home as-is.

So if you're thinking about selling your home, are "Do It Yourself" quick fixes like a fresh coat of paint even worth the hassle?

"A home that is well presented will be more desirable than a home where people just say, 'Eh, let's just sell and see what we can get,'" said Keller Williams Realtor Claire Shaw.

Shaw says just like anything else, with your home it comes down to that first impression.

"Buyers are very educated now-a-days, they've done a lot of research, they've looked at thousands of photos online... they will pick up on a home that has been really well-maintained and a home that has been well prepared for market."

Simple things like a fresh coat of paint, giving your front door a pop of color, adding some fresh flowers to the front yard and hiring a stager can make your home stand out from the rest.

"Buyers don't make an offer on number two, right? They make an offer on number one, meaning the home they like best," Shaw said. "And the home they like best in general is one that is going to require minimal work to move in."

So if you're looking to sell now or in the near future, Shaw says don't go crazy with a big kitchen remodel or something that you won't get your money out of unless you plan on being in your home a lot longer.