The Art of Banksy exhibit opens in Minneapolis

The exhibit, which features more than 100 pieces of artwork on loan from private collectors, will run for eight weeks.

MINNEAPOLIS — You may not have seen his face, but you've certainly seen his art -- Banksy, the artist behind the self-destructing print that shredded itself after being sold at a Sotheby's auction four years ago, has an entire collection now on display in Minneapolis.

The new exhibit, The Art of Banksy, is not authorized by the artist himself. Instead, it includes more than 100 pieces on loan from private collectors.

Kayla Kangas, the project director, says it's a one-of-a-kind experience.

"If you want to see Banksy's [artwork] you'd have to travel across the world," Kangas said. "But here, there are so many piece in one place at one time."

Kangas said the artwork features Banksy's trademark anti-capitalist and humorous style.

"There's always a message in his art, and he does it with comedy," Kangas said. "It makes everyone think about topics in the world, and he does it with a humorous kick."

The exhibit also has participatory opportunities, where you can immerse yourself in the artwork.

Look, I’m “Girl with balloon!” 🎈 @BanksyExhibit opens tomorrow, May 12 in Minneapolis! Tomorrow on @kare11 #Sunrise, you’ll get a full preview of the experience that awaits at this private collection. #BanksyMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/f8fPll7uW3 — Eva Andersen - KARE 11 News (@EvaKare11) May 11, 2022

Visitors can purchase collector commentary audio guides to learn more context behind the pieces. Throughout the exhibit, there are TV screens that feature Ben Eine, Banksy's former screen printer.

"He has a lot of fun little anecdotes and stories of his time with Banksy," Kangas said