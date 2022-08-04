Back-to-school tutors needed in Minnesota

Minnesota Reading and Math Corps are looking for at least 350 tutors to fill positions before their Aug. 10 deadline.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Math and Reading Corps organization, Ampact, says they're still looking for more than 350 tutors ahead of their Aug. 10 deadline to work with students at the beginning of the school year.

The organization said with students falling behind in reading and math due to COVID, the need is "dire."

Chue Xiong, senior manager at Ampact, says their tutoring services have become more important than ever.

"Our tutors, the last couple years, have been seeing the need for just the individual connection," Xiong said, adding that working with tutors "has been critical in terms of the students feeling successful when they're back at school."

Tutors work with students in the public school districts. Students receive the services for free.

Ampact is looking for people 18 years and older who are invested in working with children. While Xiong says many are recent high school graduates, some are "grandparents who are 80 years old."

The tutors will become a member of the Americorp umbrella organization, receiving a stipend and benefits. Xiong says tutors can expect to be assigned to a school site and have a very consistent schedule. The commitment is for a school year. They'll be assigned a specific number of students to work with, with whom they can build relationships.

"You're not only a tutor, but you're a positive role model for young people," Xiong said. "They get excited having that one-on-one or small group attention, because not enough students are able to get that."

Those interested in applying before the Aug. 10 deadline can do so here.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: