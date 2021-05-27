Black Fashion Week MN is underway

The events are so popular coming out of the pandemic, they've sold out so far, said founder Natalie Morrow. There are still a few shows remaining to check out.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's Black Fashion Week MN! These events are so popular coming out of the pandemic that they've sold out so far, according to founder Natalie Morrow. But there are a couple left you can check out.

The week was created four years ago to give people of color an opportunity to showcase their talent in the Twin Cities, Morrow said.

It's for people like designer Michael Byers. He is part of the event Thursday, May 27 called the "Revolution of Fashion." Byers owns Energy Gear. Some of the items he sells are tactical gear, something he said he began designing before the murder of George Floyd.

"My main thing is that the message behind the brand is energy which is being led by the light," Byers said. "That's where all of my ideas come from, I don't feel like any of this comes from me, I think I get this from my source."

Morrow said the experience was mostly virtual last year, with the exception of one highly restricted event. She said going to in-person events this year will and has been a positive thing.

"You get to see the colors and the fabrics and the beauties of the works of art they have made within clothing and garments so that part of it, I absolutely love," Morrow said. "Then just the sheer joy out of people’s faces."

Morrow said this year, they have also added education, panel discussions, and a bazaar to showcase other businesses as well.

Here are the list of remaining events:

5/27: Revolution of Fashion, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The W Hotel

5/28: Black Man Magic Fashion Show, 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Dampwerk Distillery

5/29: Gallery, Pop-Up, Fashion Show, and Exhibit, 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum.