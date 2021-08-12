Bloomington to host first Pride event

Stop by the Bloomington Civic Plaza Saturday, Aug. 14 for entertainment, food, arts and crafts and games.

The city of Bloomington is hosting its very first Pride event this weekend.

For Mayor Tim Busse, it's been a culmination of years of work.

"The City council, The Human Rights Commission, and the people of Bloomington, we’ve always been very supportive of the LGBT community," Busse said. "Over the years we’ve issued a proclamation during Pride month, we’ve flown the pride flag outside of civic plaza for the last three years or four years we’ve actually had a booth down at Pride at Minneapolis," he said. "One of the most common and recurring questions I got from folks was, 'Well, when is Bloomington going to host their own Pride celebration?' And the answer is this year."

The city's LGBTQ+ Pride event is on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 5-9 p.m. on the east lawn of the Bloomington Civic Plaza at 1800 West Old Shakopee Road. Stop by for entertainment, food, arts and crafts and games.

"We’re walking the walk and we’re also talking the talk," Busse said. "We’re getting the work done that needs to get done to make Bloomington a welcoming community," he said, and added that he hopes to make this an annual event.

Ahead of the city's Pride celebration, a local moms Facebook group wanted to help in a different way. The moms say they learned that LGBTQ youth represent as much as 40% of the homeless youth population. They decided to host a fundraiser Monday at NorthStar Tavern for the Oasis for Youth, a resource center that provides services for suburban youth experiencing homelessness.