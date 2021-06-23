Bomaz Farms uses the latest technology to make milk for Wisconsin cheese

The state's massive cheese industry demands the finest product, as you'll learn in this "Tales from America's Dairyland."

HAMMOND, Wis. — Bomaz Farms in Hammond, Wisconsin comes from humble beginnings. Starting with 50 cows in 1962, the third generation of family farmers is now tending 1,400 cows and hauling two-semi trailer loads of milk to the processors each day.

Siblings Annette Schalla and Tom Zwald grew up on the farm their grandparents started close to 60 years ago. Annette says it all began when there was an opportunity to move their diversified farm from Minnesota to Wisconsin.

“At the time they had chickens, crops and dairy," she said. "My father and his brother really had a passion for the dairy and started focusing on that end.”

The move and the decision to concentrate on dairy has paid off. The farm has grown substantially over the years with many changes to the number of cows, acres of crop and technology used, but Annette says the founders are honored every time the name Bomaz Farms is uttered.

“It’s named after our grandparents. The 'BO' is for his name Bob, the 'MA' is for her name Mary and the 'Z' for Zwald,” she said.

The farm prides itself on constantly utilizing the latest technologies to get more milk from each cow, which in turn helps reduce the farm's environmental impact. The siblings discuss how the feed is put together by an expert with a Ph.D. in Ruminate and Dairy Cattle Nutrition.

“It all starts with the feed we are able to grow, we’ve got the right kind of climate and the right landscape,” Tom said. And that’s just part of making sure the cows are taken care of in the best possible way.

“We try to keep the cows as comfortable as they can be. They lie in sand bedding and have a sprinkler line and fans blowing on them in summer to keep the heat away,” said Tom.

With each cow producing 10 gallons of milk per day, the product from Bomaz Farms is used in a variety of dairy products, especially cheese. In fact, 90% of Wisconsin milk is made into cheese, and Tom says it’s just part of the massive effect farming has on the state’s economy.

“It’s a $20 billion dollar industry when you start including the processors, the farmers, the bi-products,” he said, with Annette finishing his thought. “People always think of Florida citrus or Idaho potatoes but the impact that Wisconsin dairy has on our state’s economy is much greater than what either of those two have.”

With a young crop of farmers and fresh ideas, Wisconsin’s dairy industry appears to be in good hands. The security of knowing you can rely on the knowledge of multiple generations of family and the community as a whole when working a 24/7, 365 day a year operation is comforting.