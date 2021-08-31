Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian shows that with just a few simple ingredients you can put together a healthy, whole grain breakfast for one.
All you need:
1 whole wheat bagel (or use multi-grain English muffin)
1 large egg
1 tbsp shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 tbsp mild salsa (or top with vegetable of choice)
Piece of fruit, served on the side, optional
Non-stick spray
All you do:
- Toast bagel
- Spray microwave-safe cup or mug with non-stick spray. Whisk egg and pour into prepared cup/mug
- Microwave on medium heat for 60 seconds or until egg is set. Sprinkle with cheese and top salsa. Let stand for 30 seconds
- Place egg, cheese and salsa onto bottom of bagel. Place bagel top on top of salsa and press gently
Dietitian Nutrition Tip: Focus on making half of your grains whole grains each day starting with breakfast! Whole grains provide us with valuable vitamins and minerals along with fiber to help us stay full longer. This breakfast balances protein (egg) and fiber (whole grains and fruit) to help you stay focused at work or school throughout the morning.