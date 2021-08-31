Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian shows that with just a few simple ingredients you can put together a healthy, whole grain breakfast for one.

Dietitian Nutrition Tip: Focus on making half of your grains whole grains each day starting with breakfast! Whole grains provide us with valuable vitamins and minerals along with fiber to help us stay full longer. This breakfast balances protein (egg) and fiber (whole grains and fruit) to help you stay focused at work or school throughout the morning.