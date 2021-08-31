MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian share a recipe that can be cooked ahead of time and frozen, ready to grab whenever you need a quick and easy hot breakfast.
All you need:
6 oz. mild Italian turkey sausage
4 large eggs, lightly beaten
Salt
Ground black pepper
½ cup reduced-fat shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
¼ cup medium salsa (or Short Cuts diced bell peppers)
4 (8-inch) whole wheat tortillas
All you do:
- Cook sausage in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat about five minutes or until browned and cooked through. Drain; remove sausage from skillet and wipe skillet clean
- Lightly coat same skillet with nonstick spray. Heat over medium heat. Season eggs with salt and pepper; add to skillet. Cook without stirring until eggs begin to set on the bottom and around the edges
- Using a spatula, lift and fold partially cooked eggs so uncooked portion flows underneath. Continue cooking for two minutes or until egg mixture is cooked through but is still glossy and moist
- Add eggs, sausage, cheese and salsa to tortillas and roll to form burritos.
- **Freeze burritos in a single layer on a plate or dish; when fully frozen, individually wrap burritos in plastic wrap and place in freezer-safe plastic bag
- To serve, remove plastic wrap from burrito. Wrap burrito in a paper towel to absorb moisture; microwave on high two minutes, or until heated thoroughly
Dietitian Nutrition Note: Lighten-up traditional breakfast burritos with turkey sausage and replace flour tortillas with whole wheat for a serving of whole grains. Add extra veggies for even more fiber and serve with a piece of fruit to round-out breakfast on-the-go!