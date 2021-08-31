x
Breaking News
Breakfast Breaks

Breakfast Burritos

This tasty meal can be made ahead of time and frozen for whenever you need some hot food quick. Learn how to make them with "Sunrise Breakfast Breaks" from Hy-Vee.
Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian share a recipe that can be cooked ahead of time and frozen, ready to grab whenever you need a quick and easy hot breakfast. 

All you need:

6 oz. mild Italian turkey sausage

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

Salt

Ground black pepper

½ cup reduced-fat shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

¼ cup medium salsa (or Short Cuts diced bell peppers)

4 (8-inch) whole wheat tortillas

All you do:

  • Cook sausage in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat about five minutes or until browned and cooked through. Drain; remove sausage from skillet and wipe skillet clean
  • Lightly coat same skillet with nonstick spray. Heat over medium heat. Season eggs with salt and pepper; add to skillet. Cook without stirring until eggs begin to set on the bottom and around the edges
  • Using a spatula, lift and fold partially cooked eggs so uncooked portion flows underneath. Continue cooking for two minutes or until egg mixture is cooked through but is still glossy and moist
  • Add eggs, sausage, cheese and salsa to tortillas and roll to form burritos.
  • **Freeze burritos in a single layer on a plate or dish; when fully frozen, individually wrap burritos in plastic wrap and place in freezer-safe plastic bag
  • To serve, remove plastic wrap from burrito. Wrap burrito in a paper towel to absorb moisture; microwave on high two minutes, or until heated thoroughly

Dietitian Nutrition Note: Lighten-up traditional breakfast burritos with turkey sausage and replace flour tortillas with whole wheat for a serving of whole grains. Add extra veggies for even more fiber and serve with a piece of fruit to round-out breakfast on-the-go!

Find more information about this recipe on Hy-Vee's website.