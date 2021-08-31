Egg and Spinach Scramble Mug

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian shows how this protein-packed meal that serves one and can be quickly tossed into the microwave when you're on the go.
All you need:
3 large eggs
2 tbsp 2% reduced-fat milk
¼ tsp Italian seasoning
Salt, to taste
Ground black pepper, to taste
¼ cup fresh spinach leaves, chopped (or substitute your child’s vegetable of choice)
2 tbsp finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Fresh tomato, chopped, for serving (optional)
Non-stick spray
All you do:
- Spray a 12-oz microwave-safe mug with nonstick spray
- Combine eggs, milk, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper in prepared mug with a fork. Stir in spinach and cheese
- Microwave on high for 30 seconds; stir. Microwave until egg is set, approximately 30 – 45 seconds longer. Serve topped with tomato (if desired)
- Enjoy immediately!
Dietitian Nutrition Note: Eggs are a quality protein source that provide us with essential nutrients such as choline for brain development and memory along with lutein and zeaxanthin to protect our vision!