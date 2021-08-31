x
Breakfast Breaks

Egg and Spinach Scramble Mug

A hot, healthy meal to start to your morning on this "Sunrise Breakfast Break" from Hy-Vee.

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian shows how this protein-packed meal that serves one and can be quickly tossed into the microwave when you're on the go. 

All you need: 

3 large eggs

2 tbsp 2% reduced-fat milk

¼ tsp Italian seasoning

Salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup fresh spinach leaves, chopped (or substitute your child’s vegetable of choice)

2 tbsp finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Fresh tomato, chopped, for serving (optional)

Non-stick spray

All you do: 

  • Spray a 12-oz microwave-safe mug with nonstick spray
  • Combine eggs, milk, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper in prepared mug with a fork. Stir in spinach and cheese
  • Microwave on high for 30 seconds; stir. Microwave until egg is set, approximately 30 – 45 seconds longer. Serve topped with tomato (if desired)
  • Enjoy immediately!

Dietitian Nutrition Note: Eggs are a quality protein source that provide us with essential nutrients such as choline for brain development and memory along with lutein and zeaxanthin to protect our vision!

Find more information about this recipe on Hy-Vee's website. 