Egg and Spinach Scramble Mug

A hot, healthy meal to start to your morning on this "Sunrise Breakfast Break" from Hy-Vee.

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian shows how this protein-packed meal that serves one and can be quickly tossed into the microwave when you're on the go.

All you need:

3 large eggs

2 tbsp 2% reduced-fat milk

¼ tsp Italian seasoning

Salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup fresh spinach leaves, chopped (or substitute your child’s vegetable of choice)

2 tbsp finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Fresh tomato, chopped, for serving (optional)

Non-stick spray

All you do:

Spray a 12-oz microwave-safe mug with nonstick spray

Combine eggs, milk, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper in prepared mug with a fork. Stir in spinach and cheese

Microwave on high for 30 seconds; stir. Microwave until egg is set, approximately 30 – 45 seconds longer. Serve topped with tomato (if desired)

Enjoy immediately!