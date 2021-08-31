KidsFit Berry Smoothie

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian share a tasty smoothie that serves one, and all you need is a blender, some fruit, Greek yogurt and flaxseed meal.
Ingredients:
1 cup sliced strawberries (fresh or frozen)
1 cup raspberries (fresh or frozen)
1/3 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
1 tbsp flaxseed meal
1 cup milk or crushed ice
All you do:
- Place all ingredients into a blender; cover and blend well
- Note: Use more or less ice/liquid depending upon personal preference for thickness/texture
Dietitian Nutrition Note: Start your day with fruit, protein from Greek yogurt along with calcium and vitamin D plus a dose of omega-3 fatty acids to round out the meal!