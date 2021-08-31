KidsFit Berry Smoothie

A sweet and cool drink to start your morning. Learn how to make it on this "Sunrise Breakfast Break" from Hy-Vee.

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian share a tasty smoothie that serves one, and all you need is a blender, some fruit, Greek yogurt and flaxseed meal.

Ingredients:

1 cup sliced strawberries (fresh or frozen)

1 cup raspberries (fresh or frozen)

1/3 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

1 tbsp flaxseed meal

1 cup milk or crushed ice

All you do:

Place all ingredients into a blender; cover and blend well

Note: Use more or less ice/liquid depending upon personal preference for thickness/texture