Breakfast Breaks

KidsFit Berry Smoothie

A sweet and cool drink to start your morning. Learn how to make it on this "Sunrise Breakfast Break" from Hy-Vee.

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian share a tasty smoothie that serves one, and all you need is a blender, some fruit, Greek yogurt and flaxseed meal. 

Ingredients: 

1 cup sliced strawberries (fresh or frozen)

1 cup raspberries (fresh or frozen)

1/3 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

1 tbsp flaxseed meal

1 cup milk or crushed ice

All you do: 

  • Place all ingredients into a blender; cover and blend well
  • Note: Use more or less ice/liquid depending upon personal preference for thickness/texture

Dietitian Nutrition Note: Start your day with fruit, protein from Greek yogurt along with calcium and vitamin D plus a dose of omega-3 fatty acids to round out the meal!

