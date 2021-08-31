x
Breakfast Breaks

Peachy Overnight Oats

Learn to makes this well-rounded and sweet meal on a "Sunrise Breakfast Break" from Hy-Vee.
Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian shares a recipe for a breakfast you can assemble the night before and toss into the fridge. When you wake up in the morning, you'll have a filling whole grain meal ready and waiting. 

All you need:

½ cup rolled oats

½ cup skim milk

¼ cup vanilla Greek yogurt

½ cup peaches, sliced

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground flaxseed

All you do:

  • Add oats to container of choice and pour in milk. Stir to combine
  • Alternate between layers of sliced peaches and layers of yogurt. Finish with a layer of sliced peaches
  • Top with cinnamon and ground flaxseed. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight

Dietitian Nutrition Note: This recipe combines dairy, whole grains, fruit and omega-3 fatty acids for a well-rounded and filling breakfast!

Find more information about this recipe on Hy-Vee's website.