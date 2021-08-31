Peachy Overnight Oats

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian shares a recipe for a breakfast you can assemble the night before and toss into the fridge. When you wake up in the morning, you'll have a filling whole grain meal ready and waiting.
All you need:
½ cup rolled oats
½ cup skim milk
¼ cup vanilla Greek yogurt
½ cup peaches, sliced
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp ground flaxseed
All you do:
- Add oats to container of choice and pour in milk. Stir to combine
- Alternate between layers of sliced peaches and layers of yogurt. Finish with a layer of sliced peaches
- Top with cinnamon and ground flaxseed. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight
Dietitian Nutrition Note: This recipe combines dairy, whole grains, fruit and omega-3 fatty acids for a well-rounded and filling breakfast!