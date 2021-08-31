Peanut Butter and Banana Waffles

A blast of energy from protein to start your morning on this "Sunrise Breakfast Break" from Hy-Vee.

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian shows how you can grab a delicious waffle from the freezer, heat it up and throw on some protein-packed peanut butter for an easy, delicious breakfast.

All you need:

1 Kodiak Cakes Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffle

1 tbsp creamy peanut butter (or nut butter of choice)

1 banana, sliced

1 cup of Fairlife milk

All you do:

Toast Kodiak Cake waffle according to package instructions

Spread peanut butter on toasted waffle and topped with sliced banana

Serve with a glass of milk