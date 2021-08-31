x
Breakfast Breaks

Peanut Butter and Banana Waffles

A blast of energy from protein to start your morning on this "Sunrise Breakfast Break" from Hy-Vee.
MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian shows how you can grab a delicious waffle from the freezer, heat it up and throw on some protein-packed peanut butter for an easy, delicious breakfast. 

All you need:

1 Kodiak Cakes Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffle

1 tbsp creamy peanut butter (or nut butter of choice)

1 banana, sliced

1 cup of Fairlife milk

All you do:

  • Toast Kodiak Cake waffle according to package instructions
  • Spread peanut butter on toasted waffle and topped with sliced banana   
  • Serve with a glass of milk

Dietitian Nutrition Note: Kodiak Cakes frozen waffles are made from 100% whole grains and are packed with protein to help fuel working-muscles! Serve with nut butter, fruit and a glass of milk to create a balanced breakfast!