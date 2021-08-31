Peanut Butter and Banana Waffles

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian shows how you can grab a delicious waffle from the freezer, heat it up and throw on some protein-packed peanut butter for an easy, delicious breakfast.
All you need:
1 Kodiak Cakes Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffle
1 tbsp creamy peanut butter (or nut butter of choice)
1 banana, sliced
1 cup of Fairlife milk
All you do:
- Toast Kodiak Cake waffle according to package instructions
- Spread peanut butter on toasted waffle and topped with sliced banana
- Serve with a glass of milk
Dietitian Nutrition Note: Kodiak Cakes frozen waffles are made from 100% whole grains and are packed with protein to help fuel working-muscles! Serve with nut butter, fruit and a glass of milk to create a balanced breakfast!