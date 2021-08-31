Peanut Butter and Jelly Chia Pudding

A twist on an old favorite on this "Sunrise Breakfast Break" from Hy-Vee.

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian, shows how adding fresh fruit and chia seeds to the classic peanut butter and jelly combination makes a breakfast you can prepare ahead of time and grab on your way out the door.

All you need:

2/3 cup milk (or use an unsweetened vanilla milk alterative)

2/3 cup plain or vanilla Greek yogurt

1 ½ tbsp maple syrup

¼ cup creamy peanut butter, divided

¼ cup chia seeds

¼ cup jelly, divided (flavor of choice)

½ cup granola, divided

½ cup fresh blueberries, divided

All you do:

Combine milk, yogurt, maple syrup and chia seeds in a medium bowl. Refrigerate 30 minutes or overnight

Spoon ½ cup chia mixture into each of the two 16-oz glasses or jars. Layer each with 1 tbsp peanut butter, 1 tbsp jelly, 2 tbsp granola, 2 tbsp blueberries. Repeat layers

Cover and refrigerate for up to 24 hours