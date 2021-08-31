Power Breakfast

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian said this is a quick, easy and healthy meal that you can grab on your way out of the door on mornings when you need to rush.
All you need:
2 hard-boiled eggs, halved
1 cup grapes (or fruit of choice)
1 cup milk
All you do:
- Halve hard-boiled eggs and rinse grapes. Serve with a cup of milk
Dietitian Nutrition Note: Balance your breakfast with protein from eggs, fiber from fruit and calcium plus vitamin D from a glass of milk. Pack in a bento-style lunch box for breakfast on the go and grab a single serve milk bottle to keep things quick and easy as you head out the door!