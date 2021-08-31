Power Breakfast

An easy protein-packed meal for those mornings when you don't have time to sit at the table. Learn how to make it with "Sunrise Breakfast Breaks" from Hy-Vee.

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian said this is a quick, easy and healthy meal that you can grab on your way out of the door on mornings when you need to rush.

All you need:

2 hard-boiled eggs, halved

1 cup grapes (or fruit of choice)

1 cup milk

All you do:

Halve hard-boiled eggs and rinse grapes. Serve with a cup of milk