Breakfast Breaks

Quick Breakfast Yogurt Bowl

This bowl of goodness is easy to pack up and save for later, if you have any left! Learn how to make it on this "Sunrise Breakfast Break" from Hy-Vee.
MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian shows how you can toss these easy ingredients together in a bowl in the morning, or make it ahead of time in a container to eat when you wake up. 

All you need:

½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt

¼ cup blueberries

1 mandarin orange, peeled and sectioned

2 tbsp granola

1 tbsp maple syrup

3 whole almonds

All you do:

  • In a bowl, add yogurt, blueberries, orange and granola; drizzle with maple syrup and top with almonds

Dietitian Nutrition Note: Prepare this satisfying breakfast in a glass jar or re-sealable container for an on-the-go breakfast packed with vitamin C to support our immune system, protein and fiber to keep us full longer with calcium to support strong bones!

Find more information about this recipe on Hy-Vee's website.