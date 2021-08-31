Quick Breakfast Yogurt Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian shows how you can toss these easy ingredients together in a bowl in the morning, or make it ahead of time in a container to eat when you wake up.
All you need:
½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt
¼ cup blueberries
1 mandarin orange, peeled and sectioned
2 tbsp granola
1 tbsp maple syrup
3 whole almonds
All you do:
- In a bowl, add yogurt, blueberries, orange and granola; drizzle with maple syrup and top with almonds
Dietitian Nutrition Note: Prepare this satisfying breakfast in a glass jar or re-sealable container for an on-the-go breakfast packed with vitamin C to support our immune system, protein and fiber to keep us full longer with calcium to support strong bones!