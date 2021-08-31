Slow Cooker Oatmeal

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian said you can start this breakfast for four the night before, and wake up to a sweet and savory meal to fill you up for the day ahead.
All you need:
1 tbsp butter
1 cup rolled or steel cut oats
3 cups water
1 cup milk
¼ tsp salt
¼ cup ground flaxseed
¼ cup brown sugar, packed
½ cup fresh raspberries
¼ cup sliced almonds
Nonstick cooking spray
All you do:
- In skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add oats; cook and stir for two minutes or until toasted
- Coat a 1-1/2 quart slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Add water, milk, toasted oats and salt to slow cooker. Cover and cook on low heat for six to eight hours or until nearly all liquid is absorbed. Stir flaxseed into oatmeal
- Serve topped with brown sugar, raspberries and almonds
Dietitian Nutrition Note: Oats provide us with vitamins and minerals such as thiamin. Thiamin is a B vitamin that helps us to convert the food we eat (protein, carbohydrates and fats) into the energy our body needs each day!