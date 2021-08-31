Slow Cooker Oatmeal

Top this fiber-rich breakfast with some fruit for a sweet and nutritious meal. Learn how on this "Sunrise Breakfast Break" from Hy-Vee.

MINNEAPOLIS — Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee's Corporate Registered Dietitian said you can start this breakfast for four the night before, and wake up to a sweet and savory meal to fill you up for the day ahead.

All you need:

1 tbsp butter

1 cup rolled or steel cut oats

3 cups water

1 cup milk

¼ tsp salt

¼ cup ground flaxseed

¼ cup brown sugar, packed

½ cup fresh raspberries

¼ cup sliced almonds

Nonstick cooking spray

All you do:

In skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add oats; cook and stir for two minutes or until toasted

Coat a 1-1/2 quart slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Add water, milk, toasted oats and salt to slow cooker. Cover and cook on low heat for six to eight hours or until nearly all liquid is absorbed. Stir flaxseed into oatmeal

Serve topped with brown sugar, raspberries and almonds