Practice your patience and learn to decompress with a breath

Tory Schaefer, the National Director of Yoga Operations at LifeTime, offers these tips to learn meditation and mindfulness centered around your breathing.

MINNEAPOLIS — Meditation is simpler than most people think. Its foundation is built around breathing and learning how to pay attention to the breath as it goes in and out.

The idea behind mindfulness may seem simple, but patience is needed.

National Director of Yoga Operations at LifeTime, Tory Schaefer, suggests cutting out two minutes of your morning or afternoon to get started on your breathing.

“We’re just practicing bringing our attention to our breath, and then back to the breath when our attentions wanders," Schaefer said. "The more in-tune you become with your breath, the more present you are for the things that you do in life.”

Tory is also a big believer that meditation helps achieve a much healthier relationship with ourselves and by extension, with others. With that in mind, Tory offers these six steps to get started:

1. Take a seat. Grab a pillow so you're nice and comfortable and sit up as tall as possible.

2. Remove your shoes. This allows for you to connect with the earth.

3. Notice your body. Make sure you are stable and in a position where you can stay for a while.

4. Feel your breath. Close your eyes and start to observe your breath, in and out through the nose. Follow the sensation of your breath as it goes in and out. Think on the inhale “I” and on the exhale “am” just simple, inhale “I” and then exhale “am”. If you do that for five or ten rounds, it starts to shift your mindset.

5. Notice when your mind has wandered. Inevitably, your attention will leave the breath and go other places. When you become aware of that, simply return your attention to the breath once again.