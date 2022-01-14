Minnesota family crafts doll house that puts Barbie’s Dream House to shame

The photos look like they came from Zillow! What a local family created for their daughter is absolutely incredible, and puts Barbie's Dream House to shame.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota — Parents like to go above and beyond when it comes to gifts for their kiddos around the holidays, but what one Brooklyn Park family did for their daughter on Christmas morning is absolutely incredible. It puts Barbie's Dream House to shame.

A new build just hit the market. Two spacious bedrooms, one with vaulted ceilings, one bath with a soaker tub, a cozy living room with a fireplace, and a state-of-the-art chefs kitchen. It sounds like a dream home, but unfortunately you won't see this listing on Zillow anytime soon.

This 3-story home already has an owner and her name is Ella.

"I wanted us to be able to build it with our own two hands and we are the DIY people," said Ella's mom Angela Westfield. "I come up with these crazy ideas and Alex begrudgingly goes along with them and once he decides to go with it he goes all the way."

If you haven't already figured it out, this home is Ella's doll house built from the ground up by none other than her parents.

"I started thinking my parents bought a sawmill a few years back and I thought how cool would it be if we could have my dad mill some lumber from the property It's been in our family over a hundred years now, and Alex and I got married on the 100 year anniversary of the property. So he's like 'Yeah, we got some trees down that you could mill,'" said Angela.

So they got to work creating a one-of-a-kind family heirloom, down to the tiniest of details from floor to ceiling.

"A lot of them we made by hand," said Angela talking about the intricate furnishings. "Any of the wood furniture, Alex made by hand. I made the upholstered couch and we made the lighting fixtures out of things found at the dollar store."

Despite the late nights and the many months spent in the garage creating this masterpiece, mom and dad got the reaction they were looking for.

"She spends all of her time in there, which is even more happiness and appreciation she has for it," said Alex Westfield.

