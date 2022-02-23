Minnesota celebrates 'Bus Driver Appreciation Day'

Feb. 23 is a day to appreciate some of the most important, yet unsung people in your child's education, caring for them before they even reach the classroom.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Wednesday the state's education systems are celebrating the people responsible for transporting more than 775,000 students to-and-from class, and helping them learn before they even reach the classroom.

Yes, we're talking Minnesota's school bus drivers.

This is the sixth year the state has marked a special day for these essential workers. School Bus Driver Appreciation Day designated Feb. 23 to showcase the way bus drivers go above and beyond on a daily basis, and to also drum up public support for the unique challenges drivers face. Drivers have been working overtime over the past several years as the pandemic has contributed to a nationwide shortage of bus drivers.

If you're looking for a way to recognize your school bus drivers, John Thomas, President of the Minnesota Association for Pupil Transportation (MAPT), suggests making a card, a sign, or buying or making a small gift. Even a heartfelt "thank you" goes a long way.

"These days, almost anything is a sign of appreciation after two years of not being able to shake hands or give a smile to each other," Thomas said.

The MAPT Facebook page has other suggestions for ways to appreciate your driver, including asking your school district to officially recognize “School Bus Driver Appreciation Day,” or reaching out to your city's mayor and asking them to proclaim Feb. 23 as “School Bus Driver Appreciation Day."