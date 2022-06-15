Beer garden atrium opens with new design at The Butcher's Tale Downtown

The newly-redesigned 2,000-square-foot patio space will be open to guests during all four seasons.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Wednesday a new permanent beer garden atrium opens at The Butcher's Tale on Hennepin Avenue. Tucked away in Downtown Minneapolis, the 2000-square-foot patio space is filled with greenery, flowers and plenty to eat and drink.

The beer garden will be open daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., opening an hour before The Butcher's Tale opens its doors. The space features a glass rooftop and retractable walls and will be open during all four seasons.

General manager Chad Waldon says he hopes people feel like it's a mini oasis.

"When you think of the street and the brick that’s outside, and then when you get inside here, you kind of don’t have any idea where you are," Waldon said. "The garden surroundings make it a fun place locked into Downtown."

He says the new space is a testament to the perseverance of their team members during what's been a tough few years. During COVID, many employees left their Downtown offices and have only slowly started to trickle back.

"It has been a struggle, but those of us that have stayed down here and fought our way through this and really dug in, I feel like the future is bright in Downtown," Waldon said. "As we’re getting back into Downtown and getting back into the office and everything, we're really starting to create those fun work spaces."

Executive chef Peter Botcher is serving up a meat-centric patio he describes as "fresh, light, with also rich things for summer."

You'll be able to nosh on hand-made sausages, a fried chicken sandwich, smoked wings and a seafood cocktail.