Canterbury Park is back in season starting Wednesday

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Canterbury Park in Shakopee is getting ready for a new season.

The opening race gets underway at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Back this year are Canterbury's Saturday evening races. The last time the track had races on Saturday was 2019, after they were forced to shift the racing schedule during the pandemic.

Dog races will be returning to Canterbury as well. Throughout the season you can watch Corgi, English Bulldog, Basset Hound, and Dachshund (Weiner dog) races.

On top of all that, the Canterbury Uncorked wine event and a seltzer festival were added to the roster on June 25 this year.

There are going to be a few changes at Canterbury this season.

Like many other businesses, they've had trouble finding staff, so they have a new ticketing system that allows guests to buy tickets online at a discount and then scan in at the gate when they arrive.