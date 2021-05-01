Canterbury Park reopens for the racing season

After a year away, fans will be allowed in the track's stands starting on Tuesday.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — After a year away from the races, Canterbury Park is back on track, starting their 65-day season on Tuesday.

The horses will run their first races starting at 5 p.m., and that start time will hold the line for Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Tickets for the month of May are on sale now, and information is available here.

While fans are allowed back in the stands to watch the ponies in person, there are still COVID safety measures in place. The park is making extra efforts to keep high-volume areas disinfected, and enhanced air filtration systems are in use.

A mask is not required for entry, but is highly recommended by park management. Those who are vaccinated are allowed to go without a mask both indoors and outdoors at Canterbury Park.

The 2021 Thoroughbred Stakes Schedule begins Wednesday May 19, with some of the best horses in the state ready to run. Both the 10,000 Lakes Stakes and the Lady Slippers Stakes are scheduled, with a $50,000 purse on the line in each race.