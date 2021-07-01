x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Sunrise

Carolyne Naomi joins KARE 11's 'MN Bands Together' summer concert series

For 11 Fridays, KARE 11 Sunrise brings you local and live music guests as the world opens up and people can gather again.
Credit: Carolyne Naomi

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — All summer long, KARE 11 Sunrise is bringing you local and live music in the morning as the world begins to open back up and people can gather again. It's part of our "MN Bands Together" summer concert series.

Carolyne Naomi is a Twin Cities based artist. Her music has a blend of Afrobeats, Afropop, ad RnB. Carolyne Naomi was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria and is currently based in the Twin Cities area and known as “the guitar girl.” She has shared the stage with Grammy Award winning international artists like Burna Boy and Wizkid, to name a few. 

Her single 'JAPA' came out in late May. Carolyne Naomi’s debut EP will be released in 2021.

To find out what Carolyne Naomi is up to or listen to more of her music, check out her Instagram or Facebook page.

If you want to experience more live music this weekend in the Twin Cities, here are a few options:

Friday

Nur-D and Finding Novyon @ Fine Line

Space Monkey Mafia with IronStar and Dream of The Wild @Turf Club

Arthur "L.A." Buckner & Big Homie + RAWTWHYLAH @ IceHouse

Saturday

Halloween, Alaska with The Nunnery @ Turf Club

Your Smith with FPA @ Fine Line

Manic Focus + Mersiv @ The Fillmore

RELATED: KARE 11 Presents: MN Bands Together

MORE FROM "MN BANDS TOGETHER": 

Davina and the Vagabonds join KARE 11's 'MN Bands Together' summer concert series

Nur-D joins KARE11's 'MN Bands Together' summer concert series

NUNNABOVE joins KARE 11's 'MN Bands Together' summer concert series