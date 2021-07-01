Carolyne Naomi joins KARE 11's 'MN Bands Together' summer concert series

For 11 Fridays, KARE 11 Sunrise brings you local and live music guests as the world opens up and people can gather again.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — All summer long, KARE 11 Sunrise is bringing you local and live music in the morning as the world begins to open back up and people can gather again. It's part of our "MN Bands Together" summer concert series.

Carolyne Naomi is a Twin Cities based artist. Her music has a blend of Afrobeats, Afropop, ad RnB. Carolyne Naomi was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria and is currently based in the Twin Cities area and known as “the guitar girl.” She has shared the stage with Grammy Award winning international artists like Burna Boy and Wizkid, to name a few.

Her single 'JAPA' came out in late May. Carolyne Naomi’s debut EP will be released in 2021.

To find out what Carolyne Naomi is up to or listen to more of her music, check out her Instagram or Facebook page.

