CDC relaxes masking requirements in health care settings

Under new guidance, only health care centers in high community transmission areas require providers, patients, and visitors to mask up.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Sept. 23, the Centers for Disease Control updated their COVID-19 guidance, relaxing requirements for masking in health care centers.

Among the changes, only health care settings in areas of high COVID-19 community transmission will need to require masks among health care providers, patients, and visitors. Currently, only one county in Minnesota, Lincoln County, and two counties in Wisconsin, Lincoln County and Wood County, are at a rate of high transmission. Under the new guidance, the CDC recommends optional masking.

The same goes for long-term care facilities. However, facilities will still need to provide guidance to visitors, such as posted signs encouraging people to stay home if they have had a positive COVID-19 test.

Tuesday, a representative for the Minnesota Department of Health said staff is currently reviewing the CDC's updated guidance, adding, "We hope to share updated recommendations with facilities in Minnesota by the end of the week."

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: