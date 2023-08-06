'Celebration 2023' set to bring in Prince fans from around the world

Special guests include Chaka Khan, Chuck D and Doug E. Fresh.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — It's the purple-powered pilgrimage Prince fans have been waiting for.

"Celebration 2023" – June 8-11 at Paisley Park – is set to be a celebration of the larger-than-life music icon.

"It's going to be a big four-day party where we have guests coming from all over the world to come to celebrate Prince," said Makayla Elder, Museum Collections Manager at Paisley Park. "It's going to highlight various panels as well as concerts and special footage that guests have never seen before of Prince."

Among the guests set to perform are Stokley and Sounds of Blackness. The weekend will also bring special appearances by DJ D-Nice, Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D and Chaka Khan.

Paisley Park Security Manager Patrick Adams says fans can expect to hear all of Prince's hits they know and love. But the dearly beloved gathered in Chanhassen will also get a taste of something new.

"There's going to be a listening session where there's going to be music that nobody has heard before. So that's going to be super exciting," Adams said. "So they're going to leave with that experience to say, 'I've heard some Prince music that nobody else has heard.'"

A special weekend for the legion of loyal fans who have kept Prince's legacy going strong.

"Their support has been so amazing," Adams said. "We've got people coming from all over the world. And it happens every day. So just being able to be a part of that and seeing that is tremendous. I've never seen anything like it before."

For information and tickets, visit the Paisley Park Celebration 2023 website.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: