Nation's top high school basketball recruit hosts clothing drive with barber before move to Gonzaga University

Chet Holmgren and Meleyen Tengben will host a clothing drive Sunday at Signature Cuts in Rosedale Center.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — When you're getting a haircut, the conversations between barber and client can lead to wonderful things. In this case, they're leading to a clothing drive for people in need.

The client? Chet Holmgren. He's this year's number one high school basketball recruit nationwide. In fact just this week, Gatorade named him National Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Holmgren hooped for Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis and is moving to Washington state next week to join the Gonzaga University Bulldogs.

A common question when asking about Chet Holmgren is “What can’t he do?” The 7ft. playmaker is dynamic on both ends of the floor and looks to take his talents to Spokane as a Gonzaga Bulldog. Congrats, @ChetHolmgren on winning the 2020-21 National Boys Basketball #GatoradePOY 🏆 pic.twitter.com/om6DtrZuVq — Gatorade (@Gatorade) June 9, 2021

While packing up his belongings, he realized just how much most of us can spare to give. He then thought back on conversations with his barber, Meleyn Tengben, an entrepreneur who is known to give back.

"I see a lot of hustler in my guy, Melly," Holmgren said of Tengben. "Opening up three barber shops, you know, starting all this. He's doing all this business stuff. He's business savvy."

They both know the meaning of hard work.

"Chet's a smart kid and I respect his grind like just playing basketball and playing it to the highest level," Tengben said of Holmgren. "Being who we are in the community and knowing who we know, we just felt like it would be a great thing to do to bring the community together and get everybody some clothes."

Tengben owns three barber shops around the metro, including Meleyen's Sports Barbershop in Brooklyn Park. Just last month, he opened a new location on Hennepin Avenue in Uptown Minneapolis.