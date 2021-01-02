Have a kid dealing with big emotions? Pop into a children's book reading for help

It's Children's Mental Health Awareness week and NAMI Minnesota is featuring local celebrities reading children's books related to mental health.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — If you have kids who are trying to understand their feelings better, you can help them do that through story time all week.

The first week of February is Children's Mental Health Awareness week.

This year's theme is for NAMI Minnesota is "Express Yourself." The mental health organization is featuring local celebrities reading children's books on topics relation to mental health and managing big emotions.

Here's some information from NAMI Minnesota:

For Early Childhood and Elementary Ages: Daily story times will feature local celebrities reading children’s books on topics related to mental health and emotions! Live attendees will have an opportunity to win copies of selected books. Stories start every day this week at noon, the Zoom link is here.

For Middle School and High School Ages: Join NAMI throughout the week for daily presentations and conversations about mental health, wellness, and managing stress. Featuring local young adults sharing their stories, interactive activities, and giveaways! They start at 4:30 p.m. every day this week, and the Zoom link is here.

For Parents: Join NAMI on February 5th as they present Parent Education Night: Childhood Anxiety. Parents and caregivers of children 3-10 years old will have the opportunity to learn about anxiety in young children and explore tools, strategies, and resources available. Join live to be eligible for a giveaway. Spanish and Somali interpretation provided. The session starts at 7:00 p.m. and is expected to run for one hour. The Zoom link is here.