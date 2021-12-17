How to pick gifts for kids based on their age

Not sure what gifts to get your children this year? These toys can help young kids learn new skills as they grow.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Overwhelmed walking through the toy aisle? There's a lot to choose from, and it can be hard to figure out what the child in your life will actually play with. But the toy you choose can be more than entertainment, it can also teach.

"Toys are the tools that kids use to learn and grow," said Amy Saldanha, founder and CEO of the Kiddywampus toy stores in the Twin Cities.

Here are Saldanha's tips for selecting toys that are the perfect fit for your child's age:

1. Babies

"So [at] six months old, it's really about exploring the the world," Saldanha said.

These are where sensory toys come in. Saldanha gives the example of a tummy time (also important for a baby's development) mat that can be filled with water. It allows the baby to hit the mat and watch the sea creatures inside move.

2. 1-year-olds

When children turn 1, they're still using their senses to figure out the world. Look for toys that help them discover.

Saldanha recommends safe magnetic toys that allow a curious 1-year-old to put things together and pull them apart.

"[They're] beginning to see how things can work together," she said.

3. 2-year-olds

Look for toys that promote hand-eye coordination and speech.

Saldanha's choice? Lacing cards. Kids can work a string through fun animal cut-outs. The animal shapes can also be a tool for promoting speech.

"What kind of sound does a zebra make?" Saldanha suggests asking your child. "If the zebra were talking to this alligator, what would that conversation sound like?

"That's the kind of language fluency that develops when kids have toys that are imaginative in nature."

4. 3-year-olds

Three-year-olds are "all action, all the time" Saldanha says. Find toys that keep them moving.

Saldanha recommends a toy like KaBlocks. The child builds with blocks on top of what is essentially a small trampoline. It helps them with spatial reasoning, but then a lever on the toy sends the blocks flying.

5. 4-year-olds

While kids at this age can do more, you're also battling their attention span. Saldanha recommends toys that are likely to keep them intrigued for longer.

For example, she points to a dinosaur "dig set" in which kids dig for dinosaur eggs.

"This has enough action, you know, you're trying to dig to something and figure out what's inside of it."

6. Older children

This might be when you need to ask a child for their 'list.' Because if you want to avoid dreaded screen time, the best bet for toys are the ones that line up with a child's interests. The longer they stay engaged, the better.

Kiddywampus has locations in Hopkins, Chanhassen, and a new pop-up store at the Shops at West End in St. Louis Park.

