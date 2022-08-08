Chris Jericho is ready to battle for the AEW World Championship in Minneapolis

Pro-wrestling icon Chris Jericho talks with KARE 11 about an incredible show planned for AEW Dynamite: "Quake By The Lake," taking place at the Target Center.

Wrestling! Minnesota has a rich history in the sport, and All Elite Wrestling is tapping into it with "Quake by the Lake," a special edition of Dynamite. The televised event is happening live from the Target Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Some of the biggest names in wrestling are performing, but the one to watch is Jon Moxley defending his AEW Interim World Title against Chris Jericho.

The wrestler, formally known as Y2J and Le Champion, spoke with KARE 11 about what fans can expect to see.

Of course, Jericho didn't mince words when he said his battle with Moxley is what you'll want to watch; it's been brewing for two-and-a-half years.

"You know, it's the first time we've been in the ring together, in a single capacity since I think February of '20 when I lost the AEW championship to Mox. And then, two weeks later, the whole world fell apart. See what happens when Chris Jericho stops being champion?"

Jericho's been in the wrestling game for three decades and prides himself on being a good storyteller. On Wednesday, Jericho says fans can expect to see a fresh chapter when he turns into "The Lion Heart."

"I like to keep things fresh; I kind of just go with my instincts as far as when it's time to change things up," Jericho said. "I never want to be stale or a nostalgia act. I think that's one of the reasons why I'm still having main events and still having great matches and still having people's interest in what I'm doing, is because you never know exactly what I'm going to do." Jericho promises spectacular visuals and a new entrance to help this match stand out.

Although Chris Jericho grew up in Winnipeg, visiting Minnesota is like coming home. It's the place where he discovered his love for wrestling.

"I grew up watching AWA. I was huge fan of Nick Bockwinkel, obviously Jesse Ventura, one of the greatest talkers of all time, one of the greatest personalities. I was a huge fan of the high flyers, Greg Gagne and Jim Brunzell. Curt Henning was one of my all-time favorites. Minnesota has a great wrestling tradition, and that's another reason why it's awesome to be in Minneapolis for "Quake by the Lake" for this match. Not only is it a great match for me, a great story; it's a great wrestling city," explained Jericho.

When he's not on the road, in a hotel, or in an arena, there is one place Jericho can't wait to visit, "First Avenue is always great. Fozzy (Jericho's band) plays there when we come to town, so that's a classic place. The Target Center, too. It's a great arena."

Tickets are on sale now for AEW Dynamite: "Quake by the Lake," and you can find more information and tickets here.

