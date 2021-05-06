'Believe in yourself.' University of Minnesota medical student one of few Black women to enter neurosurgery field

"I think bringing my experience to the table will ultimately make it better for people of color," said Cleresa Roberts. "I'm hoping I can change the system."

MINNEAPOLIS — Cleresa Roberts is days away from getting her medical degree and her MBA. Impressive by any measure, but there's more.

In June, Roberts will head to the University of Virginia for a prestigious neurosurgical residency.

"It's one of the hardest specialties to get into," Roberts said.

Roberts is the only student this year from the University of Minnesota Medical School to get in. The American Association of Neurological Surgeons lists every person who matched into a neurosurgical residency in North America this year. There are just over 120 names on the list.

It's a field with few women and even fewer Black women. The Association of American Medical Colleges lists data from 2018 which show there are just 33 Black women practicing neurosurgery in the country.

"What we need is now turn it sort of from the one to the many," said Dr. Ana Nunez, Vice Dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the U of M Medical School.

The lack of physicians of color across all medical specialties is part of the reason Roberts pursued becoming a doctor.

"When I was in high school, my dad got really sick. He didn't know that he had diabetes. He had a blood sugar of 800 and ended up having to be admitted to the hospital," she said. "I've seen the impact of health inequity on my family."

Roberts says many members of her family come from poor areas in Louisiana, sometimes having to travel an hour to see a doctor.

"A lot of them struggle with having a lack of access to care," she said.

Roberts also cites a lack of trust of the healthcare system by the Black community.

"Being a woman of color, I understand," she said. "I think bringing my experience to the table will ultimately make it better for people of color. I'm hoping I can change the system."

Roberts, whose grandparents were sharecroppers, hopes the path to success is easier for Black women who come after her.