KARE in the Kitchen: Coastal Seafoods' Lobster Rolls

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — I love ordering lobster rolls when I'm out at a restaurant, but I've never made them from scratch at home. Who knew there were so many variations on this buttery summertime sandwich? I reached out to my friend Keane Amdahl at Coastal Seafoods , who thinks the lobster loll may be the "greatest all-time sandwich!" Check out his thoughts and his recipe. Enjoy! "There's no arguing that one of the greatest all-time sandwiches has to be a lobster roll, but the big point of contention always comes down to the question, 'which style is best?" Amdahl asks.

"Well, we don't like to pick favorites, we like to mix it up and try lots of different things. Truth be told, there are so many different ways you could potentially make a lobster roll, that why just stop at the Classic New England lobster salad style, or the Connecticut melted butter style? So, for this, we're actually giving you three different recipes. The first is for the classic New England and it's what we serve in our Minneapolis Café. The second will be the Connecticut Butter style lobster roll, and the third is a different variation with some brighter flavors. Also, you shouldn't feel limited to just using lobster. These recipes will work great with crab, shrimp, or even imitation crab meat."