KARE in the Kitchen: Coastal Seafoods' Lobster Rolls

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — I love ordering lobster rolls when I'm out at a restaurant, but I've never made them from scratch at home. Who knew there were so many variations on this buttery summertime sandwich? I reached out to my friend Keane Amdahl at Coastal Seafoods, who thinks the lobster loll may be the "greatest all-time sandwich!" Check out his thoughts and his recipe. Enjoy!
"There's no arguing that one of the greatest all-time sandwiches has to be a lobster roll, but the big point of contention always comes down to the question, 'which style is best?" Amdahl asks.
"Well, we don't like to pick favorites, we like to mix it up and try lots of different things. Truth be told, there are so many different ways you could potentially make a lobster roll, that why just stop at the Classic New England lobster salad style, or the Connecticut melted butter style? So, for this, we're actually giving you three different recipes. The first is for the classic New England and it's what we serve in our Minneapolis Café. The second will be the Connecticut Butter style lobster roll, and the third is a different variation with some brighter flavors. Also, you shouldn't feel limited to just using lobster. These recipes will work great with crab, shrimp, or even imitation crab meat."
Coastal Seafoods New England Style Lobster Roll
Makes 4 Rolls
- 1lb Cooked Lobster Meat
- 1/4 Cup Celery, Chopped
- 2 Tablespoons Tarragon, Chopped
- 2 Tablespoons Parsley, Chopped
- 1 Tablespoon Old Bay
- Juice of Half a Lemon
- Salt to Taste
- Combine all ingredients in a bowl and gently toss to combine. Season with salt to taste
- Serve on a toasted lobster roll or hot dog bun
Coastal Seafoods Connecticut Style Lobster Roll
Makes 4 Rolls
- 1lb Lobster Meat
- 2 Tablespoons Tarragon, Chopped
- 1 Tablespoon Old Bay
- 1/2 Stick of Butter
- Salt to Taste
- Add butter, tarragon, and Old Bay to a small sauce pan over medium heat. Cook gently until the butter is fully melted
- Add the lobster to a mixing bowl and pour over the melted butter mixture. Gently toss to coat and season with salt to taste
- Serve on toasted lobster roll or hot dog bun
Coastal Seafoods Sesame Lobster Roll
Makes 4 Rolls
- 1lb Lobster Meat
- 1/4 Cup Scallions, Chopped
- 2 Tablespoons Kewpie Mayo
- 1 Tablespoon Rice Wine Vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon Sesame or Chili Oil
- Toasted Sesame Seeds
- Salt to Taste
- Add lobster, scallions, kewpie mayo, rice wine vinegar, and sesame or chili oil to a mixing bowl and gently toss to combine. Season with salt to taste
- Serve on a toasted lobster roll or hot bun and garnish with toasted sesame seeds