Twin Cities artist Colin Bracewell to release EP 'Valley'

MINNEAPOLIS — Our summer concert series in the KARE11 backyard might be over, but there are so many talented artists that you couldn't hear in just 11 Fridays.

Take Colin Bracewell for instance. He is a singer-songwriter based in the Twin Cities who has an unforgettable tone with an acoustic focus. He is set to release a new EP "Valley" on Sept. 10.

Bracewell was also part of the Twin Cities Catalyst Music program. He recently released a brand new single called "Why" and headlined 7th St Entry in July for his release show.

There's a lot more music to check out this weekend:

Friday: