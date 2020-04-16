College students adjusting to new routine

Eric Piatt, a junior in college, talks about the many challenges of finishing his school year at home.

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — My little brother is not so little anymore. He's currently a junior at USC in California.

Instead of coming home to his fraternity house every night he gets to be with our entire family under one roof.

"It's a different kind of fun," Eric laughs.

Like so many college students, he's been tucked away in his room taking classes online.

"To be honest, probably 40 plus hours a week for sure I'm studying or doing work," Eric says.

"Has it been hard?" Bryan asks.

"Yeah, it has been hard. It's just been a very unique, surreal experience," Eric says. "The stress of school is still there but that escape from it and that release isn't really there because I don't get to see my friends. I don't have the college experience surrounding the school that I'm doing."

"Many students I think are struggling, and I think a lot of students are struggling pretty significantly," says Matt Hanson, licensed psychologist at the University of Minnesota mental health clinic.

Hanson says they're still seeing around 600 students a week - primarily through virtual therapy.

"What's the biggest struggle students are facing right now?" Bryan asks Matt.

"If I had to pick a single theme - I think it's the struggle with finding some kind of routine that works for them."

To help students with that - the University put out recommendations for creating a new routine. Everything from getting good sleep, to finding meaning in the work they're doing.

"Our role here is to I think reinforce that this is a big deal and this is not to be something that, if they're struggling, they should feel bad about - because a lot of us are struggling along with them," Matt says.

"How excited are you to see your friends when this is all done?" Bryan asks his brother Eric.