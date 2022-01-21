Increased rate of 'no-shows' for concert goers nationally is something First Avenue is seeing too

"No-shows" do hurt venues, promoters and artists. First Ave said there are things you can do if you love the music, but don't want to be in crowds right now.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Wall Street Journal recently reported "no-shows" for concerts have increased in big numbers. The report said for some performances, as many as 20% or more of ticket buyers were no-shows for major artists.

According to that report, typically, no-show rates for bigger shows are 1 to 3%, according to industry executives. The article said it was because of COVID-19 and fears over the quick spread of the omicron variant.

Ashley Ryan with First Avenue said no-shows are normal because of baby sitter cancelations or plans changing, but they've definitely seen an uptick in no-shows. She said it varies by show and genre.

But no-shows do hurt venues, promoters and artists.

So Ryan said here are a few things you can do if you love the music, but don't want to be in crowds right now.

1. Buy tickets to future shows like in the spring or summer

2. Pick some outdoor gigs to attend

3. Tune into livestreams

4. Buy merch from venues and artists

Remember to bring your vaccination cards and a mask if you do go to a show.