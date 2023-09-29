Minneapolis couple restores the Pillsbury Castle: "It will be our legacy"

The mansion has sat in the Whittier neighborhood since 1903. The project involves 30 designers working on 30 different rooms.

MINNEAPOLIS — Many of us would like a bit more space at home, whether that's more storage or extra room for hobbies. But can you imagine buying a castle?

That's what one couple did in Minneapolis and they're working to bring it into the 21st century while preserving its original charm.

"This is what we're deeming the Pillsbury Castle," Matthew Trettel said.

Trettel and his partner Ryan Hanson are restoring the mansion and planning to live in the home once it's complete, calling the effort the Pillsbury Castle Project.

"Alfred Pillsbury was the son of the cofounder of Pillsbury so, think of the doughboy," Trettel said. "When his father passed away, we believe this is what he spent his inheritance on."

The mansion has sat in Minneapolis' Whittier Neighborhood since 1903.

Trettel and Hanson are redoing the HVAC, plumbing, electrical and more. They're also focusing on deconstruction rather than demolition for the wood floors, light fixtures, tile and other elements of the home, working with Birch Group and others to reuse much of the home.

"1,000 square feet of this beautiful birch flooring is going to have a new home down in Clear Lake," said Jeremy Marshik with LumberStash.

The couple said the project has been a huge undertaking of time and cost.

"We got creative, partnerships with NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry) and ASID (American Society of Interior Designers) have allowed us to bring in sponsors. Like Warners' Stellian is sponsoring all the appliances in the kitchen. A lot of companies are coming forward to help us with the project because they understand the value of maintaining the important residences of Minneapolis," Trettel said. "It's the only Pillsbury Mansion that's left as a single-family home. Everything else has been destroyed, sadly, or converted."

Trettel noted many of the unique details in every room.

"This is Honduran Mahagony," said Trettel, pointing to details on the wall. "Each room has a different species of wood, which is really interesting."

The floors in the home creak with every step.

"It's a technique called the Nightingale Technique. It's a Japanese way that floors are installed. It's meant to creak," Trettel said. "It was a security system of 1903 so you would know if somebody else was in the house because you could hear them."

The basement features a library and a full bank vault, as well.

"Shipped it over from England. It's a 17th-century library. They basically built the house around it," Trettel said.

The couple said they're proud of this project and the opportunity to be stewards of the home.

"We want to have a family so, for the next 20 years, this will be our family home," Trettel said. "To realize that we're taking a piece of history and we're moving it forward. It will be our legacy. It will be what we are remembered for."

The project involves 30 designers working on 30 different rooms in the home.

The home will open to the public as the Design Home 2024 with the ASID for tours May 3-19, 2024, following the restoration. The tours will benefit an area non-profit.

