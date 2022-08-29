Has navigating college classes during COVID left an education void?

College seniors gauge their education level heading into final year.

MINNEAPOLIS — The class of 2023 will be the first graduating class that spent most of their time in college dealing with COVID and the shakeup it caused to the school system.

Given all the changes to how classes were taught, we thought we’d check in with a couple of seniors to see how they feel about the education they’ve received.

University of Minnesota biology Major Kayla Walstrom didn’t have the typical college experience. COVID shut down schools midway through her freshman year, throwing a major curve in the education system. “Having online classes made it very difficult to pay attention," she said. "It was easy to cut corners, it was harder to care about the assignments.”

Marketing major Gavin Sims from University of Minnesota Duluth agrees there were academic hurdles to overcome. “Not being able to communicate with others in class, I think, really limited our learning. I didn’t want to be there if nobody else is asking questions and the professor is just kind of talking to themselves," he said. "I want to learn what other’s thoughts are.”

Despite the challenges of large, impersonal online courses, Gavin still believes he received detailed coursework. “Classes were hard enough and challenging enough where I was able to learn a few things,” he said.

Kayla is satisfied with the knowledge she’s gained toward her major, saying “Academically I’m alright, but career-wise I feel like I’ll have a lot [more] to do after graduating than I would have otherwise.”

For this coming school year, Kayla and Gavin’s entire course-load is in the classroom. Both feel they learn best when they can talk to others in a classroom setting and have a relationship with an instructor.

And perhaps most importantly, Kayla can’t wait for a shot at a normal college learning experience. “In the past I think people maybe took it for granted, but obviously one of the most important parts of being human is being able to socialize with other people and work together to one common good.”

