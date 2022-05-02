The largest craft brewing conference in country is coming to Minneapolis this week

The conference for beer lovers comes as there is a continued push at the Minnesota State Capitol to relax what's commonly called the "growler cap."

MINNEAPOLIS — Brewers from around the country will be in the Twin Cities this week for the largest craft brewing industry convention in the U.S.

The Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America will be based at the Minneapolis Convention Center, but events will also be held at breweries across the metro.

The seminars cover everything from brewing safety, beer quality, flavor data and more. Speakers from across the country will present on topics related to the hospitality industry, brewery operations and brewing beers.

Minnesota law currently restricts the sale of 64-ounce growlers once a brewery produces 20,000 barrels of craft beer per year. When breweries hit that limit, they're sometimes forced to dump the rest of the beer since they can't sell it.

Lift Bridge in Stillwater says it's nearing that limit.

They're one of five breweries in Minnesota advocating for a bill at the capitol which would change the cap, saying it stifles innovation and is forcing some breweries to move operations out of state.

. @LiftBridge turning lemons into…beer.



They couldn’t get enough cans for their new brew so they used extra Farm Girl cans and wrapped a new label around them.



They call it “Supply Chain Issues.”



We’re talking w/ them about the Craft Brewers Conference in town this week. pic.twitter.com/FwsOd8IVUV — Jennifer Austin (@jenniferfaustin) May 2, 2022

However, some in favor of the cap say it's there to support a three-tier distribution system, for example to protect liquor stores, and would give larger breweries an advantage.

At last check the bill to increase the growler cap has passed at least one committee.