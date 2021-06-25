Davina and the Vagabonds join KARE 11's 'MN Bands Together' summer concert series

For 11 Fridays, KARE 11 Sunrise will bring you local and live music guests as the world opens up and people can gather again.

MINNEAPOLIS — All summer long, KARE11 Sunrise is bringing you local and live music on Friday morning as the world begins to open back up and people can gather again. It's part of our MN Bands Together summer concert series.

Davina and the Vagabonds is the Minneapolis-based combo, known for their high energy stage performances and original sound. Sometimes they're tagged as a blues band, other times a jazz band. But Davina Sowers, who has fronted the band since 2005, just calls them unique.

The group has some tour dates set already across the country. Here are some of their tour dates.

July 5: Artown, Reno, NV

July 7 + 8: The Jack London Revue, Portland OR



July 15: City Winery, Chicago IL

July 20: Soiled Dove, Denver CO

On July 28, Davina will be a guest speaker as part of the “Ask an Influencer” sessions, for the Minnesota Business Venture - Best Prep, Summer Camp.

On Aug 26 and 27, Davina and The Vagabonds will be on the Schell Stage at the Minnesota State Fair.

To get a look at their entire schedule, visit Davina & The Vagabonds website.

If you want to check out more live music this weekend in the Twin Cities, here are a few options:

Friday

Saturday