Deal Days are here! But who has the best deals?

MINNEAPOLIS — Prime Day, Deal Days, Black Friday! Whatever retailers are calling it, three big ones are going head to head for two days Tuesday and Wednesday.

Best Buy’s is touting a Samsung 70-inch Smart TV for $529.99, a $220 savings.

Amazon’s early deals show a Toshiba 55-inch Smart TV for $300. You save $150.

Target’s early deals show a Sony 55-inch Smart TV for $948, regularly $1,200. That’s $250 in savings.

In this case, if you’re just talking sheer savings on a TV, Target seems to be it.

We also checked laptops. Target says you can get one as low as $250. Best Buy says you can get one as low as $120 and no indication from Amazon as of yet. But reports last year saw a laptop for $359.99 dollars.

We checked the regular prices of these and if you just need one and want to save, Best Buy might be it.

A few other deals being thrown around:

A black mini camera from Amazon at $24.99, $10 in savings.

Wireless headphones from Best Buy for $69.99, normally $80 more.

An inflatable hot tub for those cold fall and winter nights at Target for $580, a savings of about $220.

That's a lot to think about. So here are some tips from experts before you go bargain hunting:

Make a list! Don’t feel pressured to buy things you don’t need especially this year when money is tight for a lot of families.

Do your homework if you’re really trying to get the best price. That means checking other retailer websites and doing the math.

Experts also say check that price twice. The drop in price might actually be just a few dollars off the normal selling price. There are price trackers for that.