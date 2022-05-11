Paisley Park hosting 'Design of the Times' for Black Fashion Week Minnesota

Prince's fashion inspires a new event to encourage creativity and empowerment in the Black design community.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — There's no doubt Prince was a maverick, not only in music but fashion. So Paisley Park is the perfect space for Black Fashion Week Minnesota's show, "Design of the Times."

"Prince's overall fashion esthetic was just as influential as his amazing catalog of music, which is saying a lot," said Mitch Maguire, Managing Director of Paisley Park. The estate wasn't just Prince's home; it was a recording studio and a fashion house with a design team.

"He created a wardrobe space and oversaw everything that when on in there, and they created pieces for him and other band members," said Maguire.

Then there were many times Prince just asked his designers to let their creativity fly. "He once came to [his designer] and said, "You know what, here's an audiotape. I want you to design a piece of clothing that looks like this sounds," recalled Maguire.

That's the kind of creativity that Paisley Park evokes, drawing creators and partnerships like the one with Black Fashion Week Minnesota.

"This particular show, we have ten designers, 30 models showing their best. And one of the designs, each design is a Prince-inspired piece as well as showing that creativity with the other ones," explained Natalie Marrow, CEO and Founder of Black Fashion Week Minnesota. "It is important just to show that you can make and have clothes made for you right here in the Twin Cities with our local talent."

Alexis Brazil is one of the featured designers. The Saint Paul fashionista started creating at eight years old, and now she has her own brand. "Think Met Gala streetwear," she explained. "My goal ultimately is to uplift my community. I create garments that make people look good. And I think when you look good, you feel good, and you can exude that always in all aspects of your life."

It's not just a fashion runway event but a movement to empower and encourage black designers.

Paisley Park's Design of the Times begins at 7:45 p.m., but doors open at 6 p.m. There's also a Q & A with Prince's long-time designer Debbie McGuan and an after-party featuring Lizzo's D-J, Sophia Eris.

You can find more information and tickets here.