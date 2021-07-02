DeTrell Melodies joins KARE 11's 'MN Bands Together' summer concert series

For 11 Fridays, KARE 11 Sunrise will bring you local and live music guests as the world opens up and people can gather again.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — All summer long, KARE 11 Sunrise is bringing you local and live music on Friday morning as the world begins to open back up and people can gather again. It's part of our "MN Bands Together" summer concert series.

DeTrell Melodies is a St. Paul-based musician. He does a mix of Soul, R&B, and Reggae. Melodies recently put out his first music video “Looking.” It got play on The Current.

Melodies is also a part of the Twin Cities Catalyst music program. It's a nonprofit that provides young people equitable access and opportunities in the Twin Cities music community.

If you want to check out more live music this weekend in the Twin Cities, here are a few options:

