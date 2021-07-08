Dino Stroll roars into the Minneapolis Convention Center

On Saturday and Sunday you can meet more than 70 dinosaurs and help provide meals for local families in need.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Saturday and Sunday Minneapolis is flashing back to the past... the very, very distant past, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

Dino Stroll is flapping, roaring and stomping its way through the Minneapolis Convention Center, with more than 70 life-like and life-sized dinosaurs. You can get up close with these animatronic titans that blink, open and close their giant mouths and bellow out their ancient calls.

The interactive event lets you see velociraptors, triceratops and even a T-Rex, just to name a few.

Not only will you get to see everything from babies to dinosaurs that stand over 25 feet tall, you'll also have the chance to help local families facing food insecurity. Dino Stroll has partnered with Every Meal, formerly The Sheridan Project, to host a food drive. Collection bins will located at the front entrance for guests to drop off canned and non-perishable food items.

Every Meal is working to fill the need that Minnesota children face when they don't have the benefit of eating meals at school. Tore than 300,000 children statewide struggle with being hungry on weekends, over the summer and during extended breaks.