Digital Divide: The benefits of distance learning

Remote schooling has had more than it's fair share of struggles for many, but there are some silver linings.

MINNEAPOLIS — No one can deny that moving to distance learning has been a struggle for both educators and students, but it hasn't been all bad.

Nathan Tangen is the digital learning coordinator for St. Louis Park Schools, and he says that being forced to use newfound computer skills has helped everyone quickly learn how to navigate their technology.

"I watch what my daughter has as an 8-year-old, and I see some of the work that students are performing at St. Louis Park and it's pretty remarkable, " Tangen said. "And I also have to say... the number of teachers that are leaning in and are learning technology at a pace they've never had to learn before to develop engaging lessons has been remarkable."

Another person involved in the day-to-day learning is Ryan Larson, a teacher at Pine City High School.

"With the technology that we have, when a student does have good access there's a lot that we can do in terms of using different apps and different programs to show students how to complete math problems or to coach them through an assignment … the video conferencing stuff really helps," he said.